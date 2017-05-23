Eyewitnesses' account: Panic, horror after 19 died in ‘suicide blast’ in Manchester Arena, UK

According to the British media, at least 19 people were killed and around 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide bombing incident on Monday night at a concert of American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena in England.

The Greater Manchester Police said the incident was being treated as a case of possible terror attack.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Those who were at the blast site panicked at the horror and bloodbath that unfolded in front of them. Gary Walker a resident of Leeds, and his wife were just metres from the explosion, waiting for their daughters to come out, reported BBC.

He told BBC 5 live: "We heard the last song go and then suddenly there was a massive flash and then a bang and smoke. I felt a pain in my foot and my leg.

"I turned around to my wife who was standing at the side of me and she said, 'I need to lay down.' She's got a stomach wound and possible a broken leg.

"I've got a bit of a hole in my foot where I've got a bit of shrapnel. I was surprised I got away so lightly."

He said he saw metal nuts that could have come from the device, and that people were using tables as stretchers.

OneIndia News