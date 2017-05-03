8 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack

At least eight civilians were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul city on Wednesday that targeted a convoy of foreign troops, the Interior Ministry said. At least 25 persons injured in the attack at Abdul Haq square in Macroyan were rushed to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, Tolo News quoted the ministry as saying.

The suicide bomber targeted a three-vehicle NATO convoy of foreign forces patrolling near US embassy.

According to eyewitnesses, security personnel belonging to the coalition forces were targeted in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes days after the Taliban announced its spring offensive and vowed to carry out more attacks on government and security personnel and institutions.

On April 12, at least five people were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul city.

A security source said the attack took place in front of the presidential palace's administrative affairs office, which is close to the PD2 headquarters and the defense ministry. Eyewitnesses said two presidential palace guards are among those killed.

President Ashraf Ghani said in the statement the enemies of Afghanistan are targeting people along highways, in cities, in mosques and schools because they are against development and stability.

OneIndia News