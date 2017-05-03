8 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

At least eight civilians were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul city on Wednesday that targeted a convoy of foreign troops, the Interior Ministry said. At least 25 persons injured in the attack at Abdul Haq square in Macroyan were rushed to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, Tolo News quoted the ministry as saying.

The suicide bomber targeted a three-vehicle NATO convoy of foreign forces patrolling near US embassy.

8 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack
Security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 3 , 2017. Afghan officials say that at least four people have been killed in a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Kabul. Photo credit: PTI

According to eyewitnesses, security personnel belonging to the coalition forces were targeted in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes days after the Taliban announced its spring offensive and vowed to carry out more attacks on government and security personnel and institutions.

On April 12, at least five people were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul city.

A security source said the attack took place in front of the presidential palace's administrative affairs office, which is close to the PD2 headquarters and the defense ministry. Eyewitnesses said two presidential palace guards are among those killed.

President Ashraf Ghani said in the statement the enemies of Afghanistan are targeting people along highways, in cities, in mosques and schools because they are against development and stability.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kabul, blast, suicide bomber, nato, convoy

Story first published: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:32 [IST]
Other articles published on May 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...