Explosions in Indonesia's east Jakarta near bus station

At least one man was killed after an explosion was heard on Wednesday in Indonesia's east Jakarta near bus station.

Reports say several people injured in multiple explosions at Kampung Melayu bus station in Jatinegara which occured at 9 PM.

Details are still unclear but various witnesses have said the first and second blast occurred between five and 10 miniutes apart near a bus stop and a parking area for motorcycles.T

The police have yet to determine the cause of the blast but photos and videos from the scene that circulated shortly after showed pieces of bloodied human flesh and dismembered body parts, including a limb and what appeared to be a severed head at the bus stop.

OneIndia News