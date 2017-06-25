Expectations high from Modi-Trump meeting

Expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with US President Donald Trump are really high. A host of issues concerning both the nations are on the table for deliberation.

Indian origin CEO of a US based IT firm, Sukhwinder Kalia, told ANI that he would raise the issue of cyber laws during his meeting with Modi.

"This makes it essential to bring rules & regulations related to cybercrime to secure our investments in India," he said.

BJP foreign affairs in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale, said that counter-terrorism would be a major topic of discussion when the two leaders meet.

Meanwhile, a top US lawmaker said that Indian-Americans have made enormous contribution to the US in the fields of art and culture and their role in the government is "profound".

According to the Census Bureau, there are about four million Indian-Americans in the US. And according to the Congressional Research Service, the US-India relations are critical to both the countries as the annual bilateral trade is expected to reach USD 500 billion by 2024, a five-fold increase since 2013.

"Politically and militarily, our two countries are united in a commitment to fight terrorism and promote world peace. Last year, the US and India signed a historic defence agreement that paves the way for greater strategic and regional cooperation," said Congressman David Schweikert.

Prime Minister Modi is to interact with Indian-Americans in Washington DC suburb of Virginia later tonight. The event is expected to be attended by 600 members from the community.

US President Donald Trump will host Modi at the White House tomorrow and the two leaders would spend about five hours together in various settings beginning with their bilateral discussion, delegation level talks, and a working dinner, the first of its kind hosted by this administration.

(OneIndia News with agency inputs)