Everyone should openly support people of Yemen, Bahrain and Kashmir: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran's supreme religious leader Ayatollah Khamenei called for Muslim world to extend support to people's movement in Kashmir and Yemen in Eid al-Fitr speech in Tehran.

Khamenei highlighted the significance of openly supporting oppressed nations in his Eid al-Fitr prayers.

He said: ' The same is true for the people of Bahrain and Kashmir: Our people can back this great movement within the World of Islam. Just as we explicitly express our position against enemies and adversaries, the world of Islam--especially the elites in it--should follow this path and take a position towards seeking to please God, absolutely, even if it leads to dissatisfaction of the arrogant front.'

Citing Islamic jurisprudence, Khamenei said 'jihad' is everyone's duty against the oppression. He tweeted' 'When an enemy takes over Muslim lands, Jihad in any form possible-becomes everyone's duty.'

Khamenei also raised the Palestine issue as the reason for a full-fledged Islamic jihad against Israel. "Palestine is the first important issue of the Muslim world. According to Islamic Fiqh (jurisprudence), when an enemy dominates Muslim lands, jihad is the duty of all, in any form possible," he said.

"Today, the fight against the Zionist regime is obligatory for the Muslim world. Why do some abandon this job?" he asked.

OneIndia News