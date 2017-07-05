Even if Modi's entire hotel in Israel is bombed, his suit will remain untouched

Even if this entire hotel is bombed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suit will be untouched. Modi who is in Israel on a three day visit has been lodged at the wold's most secure suit at the King David Hotel.

The suit is secured against bomb, chemical and all other forms of attacks. The hotel has cleared out 100 rooms of the hotel to accommodate Modi and his team. The suit in which Modi is staying has hosted all the US Presidents who have visited the country. The suit in which Modi is staying has its own kitchen, TOI said while quoting Sheldon Ritz of the King David hotel. The kitchens are being ruled by Rina Pushkarna, who is cooking dishes that are suitable for Modi's palate.

The hotel is part of Dan Hotels. One of its owners Michael Federman runs a company called Elbit Systems which makes drones and avionics. The first Dan Hotel in India will come up at Bengaluru soon.

OneIndia News