European Parliament expresses concern over flawed military court trials in Pak

Expressing concerns over the military courts hearing in Pakistan, the European Parliament has urged Islamabad to check freedom granted to the security forces and initiate impartial probe into killings by the forces.

In a resolution, the European Parliament called for an 'immediate and transparent transition' of cases under military courts to civilian courts.

The European Parliament resolution also expressed concern over the use of blasphemy law in Pakistan, which it believes is paving way for religious intolerance.

The European Parliament during its meeting in Brussels also called on Pakistan to reinstate its moratorium on the death penalty, with the ultimate goal of full abolition.

The EP resolution also mentioned Jadhav's case and said he was convicted by a military court in April 2017.

