Europe, Turkey attacks prove me right, says Donald Trump

Washington, Dec 22 : Calling the terror attacks on Europe and Turkey "terrible", US President-elect Donald Trump has claimed that these acts of terrorism have proved him "right" about restricting Muslims from entering the country.

"Terrible. Terrible. What's going on is terrible, terrible. In fact, we have intelligence here right now but what's going on is terrible. Terrible. Terrible," Trump said. He told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that this is an attack on humanity and everyone knows about his plans (to restrict Muslims from entering the US).

"You know my plans," Trump said when asked if the terrorist attacks in Europe and Turkey have caused him to rethink or reevaluate his plans to create a Muslim registry or ban Muslim immigration to the US. "All along, I've been proven to be right. 100 per cent correct. What's happening is disgraceful," he said.

"It's an attack on humanity. That's what it is. An attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped," Trump said. The President-elect said he has not spoken to US President Barack Obama since the terrorist attacks.

Following this brief media-exchange, The Washington Post said in a report that Trump "appears to stand by" his plan to create a Muslim registry or restriction over entry of Muslims in the US.

