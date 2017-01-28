Europe must have 'firm' response to Trump: Hollande

Lisbon, Jan 28: French President Francois Hollande on Saturday urged Europe to be "firm" in its response to new US President Donald Trump, who has called Britain's exit from the bloc a "wonderful thing".

"When there are statements from the US president about Europe and when he talks about Brexit being the model for other countries, I think we should respond," he told reporters in Lisbon, adding Europe should engage in a "firm dialogue" with Washington.

Hollande is scheduled to speak to Trump later on Saturday. British Prime Minister Theresa May met US President Donald Trump on Friday and extended her greetings.

IANS