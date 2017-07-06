EU, Japan call for additional N Korea sanctions after ICBM test

Brussels, Jul 6: The EU and Japan on Thursday called for further sanctions against North Korea after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in defiance of repeated UN resolutions.

"Today we agreed to call on the international community to strengthen measures aimed at further restricting the transfer of relevant items and technologies as well funding for North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," EU president Donald Tusk said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"In this regard, we appeal for the early adoption of a new and comprehensive UN Security Council resolution," Tusk said.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley earlier said North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch (ICBM) test was a "clear and sharp military escalation" and military action remained on the table.

She also warned other countries supporting North Korea that the US could halt trade with them if they do not stop aiding the Pyongyang regime.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi criticised North Korea for launching an ICBM but also was critical of the US and South Korea for deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) missile system (THAAD) in Seoul.

PTI