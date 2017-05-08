Emmanuel Macron wins French Presidency by huge margin

Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday after defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

The victory will bring huge relief to European allies who had feared another populist upheaval to follow Britain's vote to quit the EU and Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, Reuters reported.

The 39-year-old former investment banker, who served for two years as economy minister but has never previously held elected office, will now become France's youngest leader since Napoleon with a promise to transcend outdated left-right divisions.

Three projections, issued within minutes of polling stations closing at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), showed Macron beating Le Pen by around 65 percent to 35 - a gap wider than the 20 or so percentage points that pre-election surveys had pointed to.

OneIndia News