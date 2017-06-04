Eiffel Tower to go dark to pay tribute to London attack victims

Paris, Jun 4: The lights at the Eiffel Tower will be switched off on Sunday night to honour victims of the attack in the heart of London that killed seven people and injured 48.

"Tonight, at 12:45 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack," the Eiffel Tower's Twitter feed said.

The Paris landmark has been switched off twice already this week, once for the victims of suicide blasts in Baghdad that killed at least 42 people and most recently to honour the 90 people killed in a huge truck bomb in Kabul.

Earlier, the police in London arrested 12 people in connection with the London Bridge attack.

Around seven persons were killed when a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday.

Three male suspects have been shot dead by police. Police believe all of those directly responsible for the attack have been killed.

The capital's Metropolitan Police said they were also responding to stabbings in Borough Market, not far from the bridge, and in Vauxhaul area, located on the south side of the city.

PTI