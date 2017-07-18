Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit near coast of Peru

Hours after a massive earthquake hit Russia, second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hit near coast of Peru on Tuesday. The survey said noting that it struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. However, there were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which is home to a major stretch of the Andes and is on the Pacific's Ring of Fire.

Earlier today, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck off the eastern coast of Russia, causing authorities to warn of a tsunami threat in parts of the Pacific.

Waves were forecast to be less than 0.3 meters (1 foot) above the tide level for coasts in an area ranging from Russia to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake at 23:34 GMT hit 199 kilometres east-southeast of Nikol'skyoe, Russia, the United States Geological Survey said, noting that it struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometres.

OneIndia News