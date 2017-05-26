Drug-smuggling pigeon caught in Kuwait

Pigeons usually known to carry messages of love and peace caught in while carrying out an illegal act in Kuwait. Custom officials have seized 178 pills wrapped around a pigeon.

The Customs department's employees tracked a homing pigeon that was coming from Iraq and caught it above a building near the customs' department, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai reported.

Drug-smuggling pigeon caught in Kuwait (Representative image)
Homing pigeons were used in the past to carry messages as messenger pigeons and they crossed a distance of approximately 100 miles.

At first, pigeons only delivered messages but now trained to deliver drugs across border.

it may be recalled that Indian police had captured a 'spy pigeon' they alleged was carrying a note threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi near border with Pakistan. The bird was intercepted in Pathankot where Pakistani-based militants launched a deadly attack on an air force base in January 2016.

Border Security Force officers were patrolling when they spotted the suspicious-looking pigeon and decided to act.

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 13:40 [IST]
