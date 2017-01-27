Donald Trump wants new military means to fight IS

Washington, Jan 26: President Donald Trump is expected to ask the Pentagon tomorrow for options to accelerate the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.
Current and former US officials say the options probably will include several the Obama administration considered but didn't act on from adding significantly more troops to bolstering military aid to Kurdish fighters.

President Donald Trump returns a salute as he steps off Marine One helicopter before boarding Air Force One for his departure from Andrews Air Force One, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Trump is traveling to Philadelphia to speak at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat. Image courtesy: PTI

Trump's visit to the Defence Department's headquarters will start the conversation over how to fulfill his pledge to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism "completely from the face of the Earth."

Officials familiar with the ongoing discussions say possible options include sending in more Apache helicopters and giving the US military broader authority to made routine combat decisions.

The officials weren't authorised to publicly discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

PTI

