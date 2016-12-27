Donald Trump: UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

West Palm Beach, Dec 27 Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."

His post on Twitter yesterday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!" On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.

