Donald Trump to visit UK in 2018: Report

London, July 11: US President Donald Trump is likely to come to the United Kingdom next year, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Downing Street and the White House are believed to be looking at options for the visit, according to the report.

Trump accepted the Queen's invitation for him to travel to Britain on a state visit when Prime Minister Theresa May visited Washington in January.

But the prospect of a state visit caused much controversy and reportedly led Trump to change his mind. It was said he did not want to visit while there was potential for protests against him.

In May, nearly two million people signed petitions saying Trump should not be invited to the UK on a state visit, the BBC reported.

Senior politicians, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, called for the visit to be cancelled.

Former US President Barack Obama came to the UK after two-and-a-half years into his first term, therefore questions were raised as to why Trump was invited so soon after taking office.

