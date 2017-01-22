Donald Trump to meet British PM Theresa May on Friday

Washington, Jan 22: US President Donald Trump will meet with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May next week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Saturday. May will be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump after he was sworn-in as the new US President on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss plans for a trade deal between the allies after Britain's planned withdrawal from the European Union.

In a recent interview, Trump said Britain's exit from the European Union will turn out to be "a great thing". Trump pledged to offer Britain a quick and fair trade deal with the US within weeks of taking office, saying that "we're going to work very hard to get it done quickly and done properly. Good for both sides".

On Saturday, Spicer said Trump has also scheduled a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on January 31.

Trump has said he wanted to build a wall along the border between the US and Mexico, to keep out illegal migrants. He also threatened to levy heavy taxes on companies that operate plants in Mexico but export to north of the border.

IANS