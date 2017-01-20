Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

Washington, Jan 20: Donald Trump took oath as the 45th President of the United States. His inauguration speech President Trump thanked Barack Obama for smooth transition of power.

Trump told about Obamas that, "They have been magnificent". While Trump delivered inauguration speech the Twitter handle of the President of the United States was transitioned to him.

Some quotable quotes from his inauguration speech are:

"We are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people."

"January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."

"This moment is your moment. It belongs to you... And this - the USA - is your country."

"We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American."

"We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism."

"When America is united, America is totally unstoppable."

"Together, we will make America great again."

OneIndia News