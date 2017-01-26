Donald Trump signs order to build US-Mexico wall

Donald Trump, while signing the order said; "'We've been talking about this right from the beginning."

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Washington, Jan 26: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed immigration actions and an order to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Trump, while signing the order said; "'We've been talking about this right from the beginning." White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said that the first executive order will begin with the building of a large physical barrier on the southern border.

Trump signs order for building the wall

Spicer while addressing reporters said: "Mexico will end up paying for the wall one way or another."

During his election campaign, Trump had said that he would build a wall along the US-Mexico border and will make Mexico pay for the same. Trump had also vowed to launch a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

donald trump, washington, usa, mexico, immigration, wall

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2017, 0:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 