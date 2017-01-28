Donald Trump orders 'great rebuilding' of American Army

Trump after signing the order said that US’ military strength will not be questioned by anyone at the same time US will be dedicated to maintaining peace.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Washington, Jan 28: President Donald Trump signed an order today to begin what he called a "great rebuilding" of the US armed services, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the military.

President Donald Trump is escorted by Col. Christopher M. Thompson, Vice Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, upon his arrival on Marine One at Andrews Air Force One, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Trump boarded Air Force One for a trip to Philadelphia to speak at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat.
President Donald Trump is escorted by Col. Christopher M. Thompson, Vice Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, upon his arrival on Marine One at Andrews Air Force One, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Trump boarded Air Force One for a trip to Philadelphia to speak at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat. Image courtesy: PTI.

"Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace. We do want peace," Trump said in a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump predicted that Congress, which sets the expenditures for the government, will "be very happy to see" the White House's spending request for the military.

He signed the order after a ceremonial swearing-in of new Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Marine general.

"Secretary Mattis has devoted his life to serving his country. He is a man of honor, a man of devotion, and a man of total action. He likes action," Trump said.

PTI

Read more about:

donald trump, us, pentagon, congress, white house, james mattis

Other articles published on Jan 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 