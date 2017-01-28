Donald Trump orders 'great rebuilding' of American Army

Washington, Jan 28: President Donald Trump signed an order today to begin what he called a "great rebuilding" of the US armed services, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the military.

"Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace. We do want peace," Trump said in a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump predicted that Congress, which sets the expenditures for the government, will "be very happy to see" the White House's spending request for the military.

He signed the order after a ceremonial swearing-in of new Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Marine general.

"Secretary Mattis has devoted his life to serving his country. He is a man of honor, a man of devotion, and a man of total action. He likes action," Trump said.

PTI