Donald Trump inauguration: Bollywood hit numbers mesmerise audience

Washington, Jan 20: Bollywood actress Manasvi Mamgai lead a dozen odd Indian dancers attired in colourful dresses to enthral several thousands of people gathered at the historic National Mall for the celebrations related to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Manasvi, 27, and her troupe under the banner of Republican Hindu Coalition danced to the tune of some of the popular Bollywood numbers including the Oscar-winning "Jai Ho" of AR Rahman.

The group dance included several other popular Indian songs including "Jumme ki Raat Hai". The Indian cultural show, part of the Trump's inauguration celebrations at the historic Lincoln memorial, ended with the appearance of Republican Hindu Coalition chairman Shalabh Kumar appearing on the stage and waving to the audience.

Manasvi's enthralling performance was soon followed by another thumping performance by Indian-American DJ RaviDrums.

PTI