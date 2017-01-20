Donald Trump inauguration: Bollywood hit numbers mesmerise audience

Bollywood song and dance numbers enthralled thousands at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

Washington, Jan 20: Bollywood actress Manasvi Mamgai lead a dozen odd Indian dancers attired in colourful dresses to enthral several thousands of people gathered at the historic National Mall for the celebrations related to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Manasvi, 27, and her troupe under the banner of Republican Hindu Coalition danced to the tune of some of the popular Bollywood numbers including the Oscar-winning "Jai Ho" of AR Rahman.

File picture of Donald Trump with Bollywood actress Manasvi Mamgai

The group dance included several other popular Indian songs including "Jumme ki Raat Hai". The Indian cultural show, part of the Trump's inauguration celebrations at the historic Lincoln memorial, ended with the appearance of Republican Hindu Coalition chairman Shalabh Kumar appearing on the stage and waving to the audience.

Manasvi's enthralling performance was soon followed by another thumping performance by Indian-American DJ RaviDrums. 

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 2:20 [IST]
