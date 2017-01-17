Donald Trump impersonation: Alec Baldwin promises to give us more ROFL moments

New York, Jan 17: Actor Alec Baldwin has hinted that he will continue to do his impersonation of President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The 58-year-old actor is set to be the host of a new 10-episode series of revived game show Match Game, but has said that despite the commitment he will try to make time for SNL, reported Contactmusic.

"I'm gonna do (my impression) as much as I can," Baldwin said, "and there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration."

Recently, Trump took to Twitter to slam the show for poking fun at his recent press conference. Trump took to Twitter to attack the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!" he had tweeted.

PTI