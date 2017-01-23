Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu discuss threats posed by Iran

Washington, Jan 23: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the "threats" posed by Iran.

The new leader on Sunday told Netanyahu over phone that peace between Israel and Palestine can only be "directly" negotiated by the two parties, Efe news cited a White House statement as saying. Trump invited the Israeli leader to visit Washington early next month, Netanyahu's office said.

The President also reiterated his "unprecedented commitment to Israel's security", the White House statement said. Meanwhile, the Israeli premier's office said "the two leaders discussed the nuclear deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues".

A statement from Netanyahu's office said the Israeli Prime Minister "expressed his desire to work closely with Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region". The two leaders agreed to keep in close consultation about a series of regional matters, and Trump told Netanyahu that the fight against the Islamic State militant group and other "radical Islamist" groups will be a priority of his government, the White House said.

