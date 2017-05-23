'Don't brag, India hitting Pak post a lie' says Basit

Pakistan's envoy to India Abdul Basit claimed that the Indian Amry was violating ceasefire by attacking Pakistan posts. In an interview, Abdul Basit claimed that attack along the Line Of Control was nothing to brag about and that there was a need to resolve issues politically. Meanwhile, Pakistan army denied Indian Army's claims of destroying posts in Nowshera sector.

Hours after the Indian Army claimed that anti-infiltration operations carried out by forces on May 20 and 21 had caused damage to Pakistani posts that were helping armed infiltrators. The Pakistan Amry, however, rejected the claims and said that posts being destroyed as well as claims of Pakistan army firing at civilians across the border were false.

The Pakistan High Commissioner during an interview on OTuesday said that he had received no information about Pakistan posts being destroyed by Indian forces. "I have not received any message from Pakistan but if true, it shows that India is escalating unprovoked ceasefire violation," Abdul Basit said.

The Indian Army on Tuesday stated that counter-infiltration operations in Kashmir carried out on May 20 and 21 were successful with damage caused to Pakistan posts. Maj Gen Ashok Narula, the spokesperson of the Army told reporters that Pakistan troops supporting infiltration have been given a befitting reply.

OneIndia News