Did Pakistan fake Babur-3 missile launch? Experts wonder

The video released by Pakistan on Monday showing the test launch of the Babur missile appears to be fake. Indian officials closely monitoring the activities off the coast of Pakistan say that there was no such activity on Monday as claimed by Pakistan.

Major General Asif Ghafoor of the Pakistan army took to Twitter to announce the test launch of the missile. He said Pakistan successfully test fired first submarine launched cruise missile Babur-3 Rg 450 km. "COAS congrats (sic) nation and the team involved," the tweet said.

No such activity reported or spotted said a top official who is part of the monitoring team. The video appears to have older footage. While the claim by Ghafoor is that one missile was test launched, the video shows two missiles-one grey and another orange.

The grey missile emerges from the water while the orange one is seen later in the clip. One of the two missiles is then seen hitting the target. While Indian officials say that there was no such activity that was reported, they also claim that the video appears to contain old footage. It could be part of the propaganda to show its strength against India, the official also says while also adding that they are looking closely at the claims made by Pakistan.

OneIndia News