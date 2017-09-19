Development projects are solution for violence-hit Rakhine: India to UN

India on Tuesday argued that socio-economic development projects are only long-term solution for the problems of violence-hit Rakhine state in Myanmar.

India's permanent representative to United Nations, Rajiv K Chander, said, India recently agreed with Myanmar to provide financial and technical assistance to identify projects to undertake in violence-hit Rakhine state. "Specifically those agreements to undertake infrastructure and socio-economic projects," he said.

Also, India has extended the humanitarian release to neighbouring Bangladesh to support it to meet Rohingya refugees' needs.

India extended humanitarian release to Bangladesh govt to support it to meet refugees' needs:India's permanent representative to UN #Rakhine pic.twitter.com/TE9lRSVyT3 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2017

It may be recalled that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Myanmar, leaders of the both countries discussed development of Rakhine state. However, PM Modi didn't mention the alleged persecution of the minority Rohingya Muslim community.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had siad, "We have discussed committing Indian assistance to the Rakhine state development programme because we really believe that the medium-term way of addressing problems in the Rakhine area is really to look at development aspects."

OneIndia News