Washington, Dec 22: Commending the demonetisation move by the NDA government, a group of Indian-Americans have said that this would not only help eliminate corruption and fight terrorism, but also fast track digitization of economy.

The Indian-Americans, participating in a panel discussion on demonetisation in Long Island New York, said demonetisation move was step that was "long due" and this would help them realise their dream of a "corruption-free, transparent and developed" India.

"It is a revolutionary step, that will transform India. It would propel India on the path of becoming a developed country in the years to come," said Jagdish Sewhani, president of the American India Public Affairs Committee, which had organised the seminar on demonetisation.

Not only the decision was daring and required a decisive leadership, but also the implementation in itself was a Himalayan task, he said.

"Think about the scale of operation. 125 billion people and replacing more than 80 per cent of the currency at a notice of just four hours. Indian government has come out with flying colors in the monumental implementation of this decision," Sewhani said, adding no other country would have implemented it better.

Referring to the opposition to demonetisation, Sewhani said surprisingly it is coming from those who earlier wanted the government to fight against corruption.

Ajay Lodha, president of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (APPI), said the Indian-American doctors fully support the move.

"This would help us realise our dream of a corruption-free India," he said, adding that he would convey the sentiments of Indian-American doctors in Bangalore next month where he would be attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

"We are happy that such a step has finally been taken," Lodha said.

Dr Shashi Shah, president of the Association of Indians in America, said there is great enthusiasm among Indian Americans on the latest step being taken by the Prime Minister with regard to fight against corruption, demonetisation and digitisation of economy.

