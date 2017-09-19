We don't fear international scrutiny: Aung San Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis

Rohingya crisis: Myanmar's ruler Aung San Suu kyi opens up on Rohingya | Oneindia News

Aung San Suu Kyi said that Myanmar is a complex nation and people expected them overcome all challenges in the shortest period of time. She was delivering the state of union address at Nay Pyi Taw.

The address was a much awaited one since the international focus has been on the Rohingya Muslim issue in Myanmar. She further said that peace and stability was something they had to achieve after nearly 70 years of internal conflict.

We condemn all human rights violations. We are committed to peace and rule of law, she further said.

On the Rohingya issue, she said that Myanmar does not fear international scrutiny as they are committed to a sustainable solution in the Rakhine state. Myanmar feels deeply for the suffering of all groups in Rakhine. We are concerned to hear about the fleeing of Muslims to Bangladesh, she also said.

She also said that the government has been making every effort to restore peace and stability. We are doing everything to bring harmony in Rakhine, she further added. Many Muslims villagers have remained. Not all have fled. I invite members of the international community to visit, Suu Kyi also said.

Reiterating that she was concerned about the plight of the Rohingya, Suu Kyi said that they had made a central committee for implementing the rule of law and development in Rakhine. We have invited Dr Kofi Annan to lead a commission that would help us resolve the long standing problems in Rakhike, the Myanmar leader also said.

Throughout, last year we continued with out programme of development and establishment of peace. We would like the world to think of our country as a whole and not just as little.

OneIndia News