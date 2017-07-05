I love you, 26/11 survivor Baby Moshe tells Modi

The much awaited meeting has taken place. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi met with Baby Moshe in Israel. Modi was greeted in Hindi by Moshe Holtzberg.

Moshe who survived the 26/11 attack was also flanked by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the brief meeting with Moshe, Modi invited him over to India. Come to India with your family Modi also told Moshe.

Moshe in turn told Modi that he wishes to visit India soon. Moshe read out a brief note and said, " Dear Modi, I love you and your people."

I am 11 years old and I was raised by my nanny Sandra. I want to be a good student. Always remember my parents. I hope I can visit Mumbai soon, Moshe also said to a loud applause from Modi and the rest.

Modi while inviting Moshe to India said, "you and your family can visit India anytime. We will give you and your family a long term visa, Modi also said.

OneIndia News