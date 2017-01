Azaz, Jan 07: A car bomb exploded rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz, near Turkish border killing 14 people on Saturday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 19 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the blast in the northern Syrian town of Azaz. While the Aleppo Media Centre said the death toll was around 20 and the explosion was thought to have been caused by a car bomb.

OneIndia News