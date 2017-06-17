Dawood spotted at Javed Miandad bash in Karachi

Dawood Ibrahim was spotted at a low key party organised by former Pakistan cricketer, Javed Miandad. This shows that the elusive don if fit after he underwent an operation recently.

Intelligence agencies sourced information on a daily basis on Dawood after media reports suggested that he had died in hospital. He is not totally fit, Intelligence Bureau officials informed. They however said that he is able to move around and his sighting at the party only proves that.

Dawood's daughter Mahrukh is married to Miandad's son Junaid. There was a low key party organised by Miandad in Karachi recently and Dawood had attended the same, IB officials also said.

With India stepping up the heat and vowing to bring the don to justice, the ISI has stepped up the security cover for him. He now enjoys a three-tier security ring. The inner most ring is covered by his trusted aide Javed Chikna. The ISI and the police man the other rings.

The news of his failing health emerged after he hired a nurse form Dubai. Many suspect that the misinformation was spread from the inner-ring itself. The nurse has now mysteriously vanished.

OneIndia News