Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh coast

Cyclone Mora hits the eastern coast of Bangladesh early on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. The cyclone formed after heavy rains in Sri Lanka caused floods and landslides that killed at least 180 people.

As expected #Mora #CycloneMora intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (Cat-1 Hurricane) at BoB, Expected to make a landfall in few hrs pic.twitter.com/VhgLidGPti — @i'md Weather (@imd_weather) May 30, 2017

Around millions of people were evacuated before a powerful cyclone made landfall. Schools and government offices are being used to shelter people, and residents of hilly areas are also being urged to evacuate.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh had issued the great danger alert over Cyclone "Mora" that is heading towards its coastlines. Also, all fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

OneIndia News