Curb terror support from outside Afghanistan: India tells UN

United Nations, Dec 20 In an apparent reference to Pakistan, India has renewed its demand for international action against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror groups and their safe havens "outside Afghanistan".

Denouncing the terror organisations, whose leadership is based in Pakistan, as affiliates of Al Qaeda, India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin told the UN Security Council on Monday that it was imperative to take action against the support they get from outside.

In an implied criticism of China, he blamed the "split" in the UN bodies that mete out sanctions on terrorist organisations for the world body's inability to deal with the terrorism.

China has blocked India's efforts to have international sanctions imposed on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar by a committee that takes action against Al Qaeda and its affiliates.

Azhar was allegedly behind the attack early this year on the Pathankot air force base that left seven Indian soldiers dead.

As a member of the Security Council, China has also provided cover for Pakistan releasing on bail Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the LeT commander who allegedly masterminded the 2008 attack on Mumbai that killed over 160 people. He was already on the UN list of those facing sanctions as terrorists.

"We need to address, as an imperative, the support that terrorist organizations like the Taliban, Haqqani Network, Daesh, Al Qaeda and its designated affiliates such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed which operate entirely outside the fabric of international law draw from their shadowy supporters outside Afghanistan," Akbaruddin said.

"While the Taliban sanctions regime remains split for more than five years, the designated terrorist group makes concerted effort to capture and hold territory," he said.

"Therefore, for numerous Afghan women, men and children there is no respite from the plague of terrorism."

He said the international community has to make "it clear that we will neither roll over in the face of terror, nor will we allow the roll-back of the achievements of the resolute people and government of Afghanistan in the last decade-and-half".

IANS