CPEC would usher in new era of development in Balochistan: Gen Bajwa

Islamabad, Dec 26: Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would usher in a new era of development in the restive Balochistan province.

Addressing a passing out parade of newly recruited youth from Balochistan into army, paramilitary Frontier Corps and police, General Bajwa said the the USD 46 billion CPEC will ensure progress in Balochistan where it will herald a new era of development.

"The timely completion of CPEC will usher a new era of development in Balochistan and Pakistan Army is committed to this objective," Gen Bajwa said.

Without naming any country, General Bajwa said that enemies of Pakistan were against the development of Balochistan, as its prosperity would ensure peace in the nation.

"That is why our enemies want to hinder Balochistan's bright future," he said. Bajwa asked the ethnic Baloch militants, who are fighting for control over natural resources, to shun violence and join the mainstream for development.

"Our doors are open for those brothers who have been misguided by the enemy," the army chief said. He said that Balochistan is the priority of the government and army supports this objective with full force.

"Army, despite limited resources, has always tried to play its positive role in the educational, societal and economic progress of the province alongside other institutions," he said. He also said that army is representative of national unity as all provinces were represented approximately according to their populations.

