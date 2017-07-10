Cop killed in suicide attack in Balochistan

A police officer was killed and several others injured in a blast at Bogra Road in Chaman, Balochistan, on Monday.

SSP Chaman Sajid Khan Mohmand was killed in the blast which is said to be a sucide attack. Around 10-15 people were also injured in the blast, said reports.

SSP Sajid Khan suffered serious injuries in the blast and was immediately shifted to the hospital along with the other injured. Doctors termed Khan's condition critical, and moments later he breathed his last.

Security officials have cordoned off the site of the blast, even as reports suggest that some firing could be heard.

Chaman is one of the most important crossings on the Afghan-Pakistani border.

The situation in the area is tense as couple of weeks back a man, alleged to be an Indian spy, was also captured in Balochistan.

