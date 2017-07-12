Convicted for serial terror attacks, Saudi executes 4 extremists

Riyadh, July 12: Four local extremists, convicted of several terror attacks since 2011 in Saudi Arabia, were executed, confirmed Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Al Arabiya local news reported that the extremists were convicted in numerous terror attacks in Qatif in the eastern province.

The ministry said in a statement the four executed were convicted of several terror attacks since 2011, including shooting, using weapons and explosive devices that targeted the Tarut police station and several security patrol units in the restive Eastern Province area.

Although the ministry didn't highlight the sect of the four, they are most likely Shiites of the Shiite minority that reside in the eastern side of the Sunni conservative state.

Usually violent Shiite youth are behind many attacks against civilians and police personnel in Qatif region.

IANS