CNN draws Trump's ire for using his 'worst' picture

Washington, Jan 3: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at a prominent television channel for using his 'worst' picture ever as the cover art for a new book about the 2016 Presidential election.

"The CNN just released a book called Unprecedented which explore the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me," he tweeted.

The book Unprecedented was written during the election and is a chronicle of the President-elect's surprising win. Written by a CNN writer, the news channel describes the book as a deeply reported account on the fight for the presidency between Trump "a blustery billionaire and reality TV star with no military or government experience, no respect for the rules of politics and no fear of offending people" and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, The People's magazine reported.

There are actually two versions of the book's cover, an 'inaugural edition' featuring a stern-looking Trump and another version that contains a collage of different photos from the election, including a large picture of Trump speaking at a podium. It's unclear which cover photo the 70-year-old President-elect was referencing as being 'the worst'.

This isn't the first time the president-elect has criticised the media for using 'bad' photos of him. In November, Politico reported that during an off- the-record meeting with members of the media, Trump complained to NBC News President Deborah Turness that the network wouldn't run a 'nice' picture of him and instead chose one that made him look like he had a double-chin.

PTI