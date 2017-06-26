Chinese troops enter Sikkim sector, destroy two bunkers

New Delhi: Chinese troops on Monday crossed the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian army personnel, destroying two bunkers.

According to the reports, the face-off has been going on in Doka La general area from the past ten days and the Chinese troops have also stopped the batch of pilgrims that was proceeding for Kailash Mansovar yatra.

The Indian troops formed a human wall along the Line of Actual Control to stop the PLA personnel, some of whom also video graphed and clicked pictures of the incident.

The bunkers have been destroyed in Lalten area of the Doka La area.

A flag meeting was also held between senior army officers of both the sides on June 20, but the tension still continues. It is not the first time that such a transgression has happened at the Doka La, a place at the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction, reports PTI

In November 2008, the Chinese forces had in November destroyed some makeshift Indian army bunkers at the same place.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)