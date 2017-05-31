Chinese schools conduct special yoga sessions for students to beat exam stress

Beijing, May 31: Students, how do you beat your stress during exam time? Listen to music, talk a walk or read a novel?

In China as students are all set to appear for the upcoming annual college entrance examinations or gaokao--touted as the most important exam in the life of any Chinese youth to get admission into a college of their choice--stress level is shooting up very high.

In order to beat stress, Chinese students are practicing yoga, the ancient Indian science of exercise and healing. The schools in China are conducting mass yoga sessions to keep the examinees calm and maintain their sanity during the exam period.

Recently the Railway Middle School in Chongqing conducted a special yoga session for the students, reported Global Times. More than 1,000 students practiced yoga together on the playground. In fact, five yoga instructors guided the youngsters to practice various yoga asanas related to both the body and mind.

Along with yoga, few schools also conducted cosplay show for their students. The students got dressed up like some popular movie characters to help them feel confident before writing their exams. Schools also advised students to take exercise like jogging, swimming and yoga every day in the run up to the gaokao.

According to figures available with Chinese authorities, in 2016, 9.4 million students participated in the gaokao, but this year the figure is expected to be a little less. The gaokao is considered as make or break career exam for any student in China.

The students spend several years preparing for the exam. Thus they carry a lot of pressure on their shoulders to perform well. The teachers and guardians try their best to provide suitable atmosphere for students before their exam. Thus they conduct various events to help the examinees destress.

Of late, more and more Chinese people have started practicing yoga to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Last year China started a special yoga campaign in 100 universities to fight the growing problem of depression and stress among students.

The campaign '100 days in 100 universities' to fight depression was launched by Yogi Yoga, China's popular yoga institute run by former Chinese fashion journalist and her Indian husband and yoga teacher in association with Peking University.

OneIndia News