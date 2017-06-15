Chinese nationals' killing not linked to China Pakistan Economic Corridor, says Pakistan

Islamabad, June 15: Pakistan on Thursday said the abduction and murder of Chinese nationals had no link to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The government further said it was in contact with Chinese authorities regarding the killing of Chinese nationals.

"The government is taking the matter very seriously," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, adding that the abducted nationals had no link to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Lee Zing Yang (24) and Meng Li Si (26)- who were suspected of illegal missionary work- abducted from Jinnah Town in Quetta on May 24 and later murdered by the Islamic State group.

The Chinese government said it would work with Pakistani authorities to investigate reports that the two were missionaries.

