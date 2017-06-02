China will stick with Paris Climate accord, rules out renegotiation

Beijing, Jun 2: China on Friday vowed to uphold the Paris climate deal and asserted that it cannot be renegotiated as desired by President Donald Trump but expressed willingness to work with the US to push for low carbon emission mechanism globally.

The Paris agreement was signed by 194 countries and ratified by 174 countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media, reacting to Trump's decision of to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate deal.

Hua referred to the statement by UN's Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) which said the Paris deal cannot be renegotiated as desired by Trump when asked about China's stand on Trump's demand that the deal be revised.

"The UNFCC also made an announcement rejecting the possibility of renegotiation," Hua said.

"We are also ready to cooperate with international community members, including the US, to push for low carbon generation globally," she said.

Hua said China wanted all parties to cherish and safeguard the hard-earned accord. She said the deal embodies the "broadest consensus" of the international community about how to cope with the climate change. Hua said China will remain committed to upholding and promoting global governance on climate change and take an active part in the multilateral process.

"China will work with all relevant parties to enhance cooperation, press ahead with the negotiation and implementation of enforcement rules, and promote green, low- carbon and sustainable global growth," she said.

She said China is willing to strengthen effective communication and practical cooperation with the EU to safeguard and advance the process of multilateral governance on climate change. Hua said developed countries should be obligated to provide funding through the Green Climate Fund to developing countries to help them deal with climate change, within the framework of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris climate agreement.

The Paris agreement's central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the rise in global temperature this century at well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The landmark agreement, which came into force last November, calls upon countries to combat climate change, and to accelerate and intensify actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future, and to adapt to the increasing impact of climate change.

