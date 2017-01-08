China: Volkswagen to recall nearly 50,000 vehicles

Beijing, Jan 8: German auto giant Volkswagen will recall nearly 50,000 vehicles in China due to brake design defects starting next month, state media reported on Sunday.

The recall of 49,480 vehicles from February 6 involves imported Beetles produced between July 1, 2012 and August 6, 2015, according to China's quality watchdog.

It also involves imported Golf Variants produced between July 1, 2012 and July 6, 2013, General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement.

Due to a defective noise filter on brake boosters, the brake system may malfunction after cruising, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Volkswagen China advised affected car owners to stop using the cruise control system and will fix the brake booster for free, the report said.

PTI