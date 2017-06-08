China slams Pentagon report, says remarks irresponsible

Beijing, June 8: China has dismissed a Pentagon report about Beijing's military development, saying the country is justified in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the media reported on Thursday.

"The report, regardless of facts, made irresponsible remarks on China's national defence construction, as well as justifiable activities to maintain territorial sovereignty and security. China is resolutely opposed to it, "Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

The US Department of Defence released its annual report to Congress regarding developments in the Chinese military in 2016, reports the People's Daily.

Hua said that China firmly adheres to peaceful development while resolutely pursuing a defensive military policy, and is a staunch force in safeguarding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

"China's national defence configuration aims to maintain national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is the justifiable right of a sovereign country."

"We hope that the US will abandon its Cold War mentality and take an objective and rational look at China's military development," she said.

The 97-page report predicted that China is likely to establish additional military bases in countries with which it has long-standing friendly relationships, such as Pakistan, the People's Daily reported.

The spokeswoman refused to specifically comment on such speculation, but said China and Pakistan are traditionally friendly neighbours and have benefited from long-term cooperation in every sector.

IANS