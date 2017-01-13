China sets up technological cooperation ties with 158 countries

Beijing, Jan 13: China has established cooperation ties in science and technology with 158 countries and regions in the world, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday.

The ministry said a total of 111 intergovernmental agreements on science and technology cooperation had been signed, and the nation had taken part in more than 200 intergovernmental organisations devoted to boosting such cooperation, the Global Times reported.

A stable intergovernmental cooperation mechanism, which covers major countries, regions and international organisations, has taken shape, contributing to the improvement of the nation's capability in science and technology cooperation, according to the ministry.

Statistics from the ministry also showed that some 70 offices of science and technology had been set up in Chinese embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions in 47 countries, regions, international organisations and multilateral mechanisms, with 146 diplomats.

IANS