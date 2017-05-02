China prepares to meddle in Kashmir 'to protect massive investments'

Beijing, May 2: China is ready to resolve the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan because it has a vested interest, an opinion piece in a Chinese daily said on Tuesday.

China has so far been neutral over the Kashmir dispute, but the commentary in the Global Times run by the Communist Party of China indicates a probable in shift in Beijing's policy.

"Given the massive investment that China has made in countries along the One Belt One Road, China now has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts including the dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan," said the commentary by a Global Times reporter.

"China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, but that doesn't mean Beijing can turn a deaf ear to the demands of Chinese enterprises in protecting their overseas investments," the commentary said.

The commentary said "mediating between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue would perhaps be one of the toughest challenges facing China in dealing with regional affairs to safeguard its overseas interests".

The $46 billion CPEC is the key artery of the One Belt One Road, an ambitious project of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is arguably on his way to become as powerful as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Though China seems to put in everything to make OBOR a success, India's opposition to CPEC can play spoilsport.

India has vociferously opposed the project, saying it won't approve of the road which goes through its territory occupied by Pakistan.

"There is so much to learn for China about how to play its role as a regional power at a time when the country is witnessing a boom in outbound direct investment. For instance, China has the capability to resolve conflicts through mediation given its increased economic influence."

