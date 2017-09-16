China platform collapse: 31 people placed under criminal 'coercive measures'

Beijing, Sep 16: In connection with the platform collapse in Jiangxi province last year that killed 73 people, China has placed 31 people under criminal "coercive measures".

Criminal "coercive measures" in China may include summons by force, bail, residential surveillance, detention or arrest. A State Council investigation concluded that the tragedy was a workplace safety accident caused by issues including lax supervision and the building company's failure to fulfill its obligations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

On November 24, 2016, a platform being constructed for a cooling tower at a power plant collapsed in Fengcheng, causing a direct economic loss of about 102 million yuan (USD 15.6 million).

Authorities have revoked the top-level contractor qualification and the work safety license of the company responsible and handed out administrative penalties to other companies and people involved.

The State Council also asked local authorities and building companies to draw lessons from the accident, raise awareness about work safety and improve the management for construction safety, according to the report.

PTI