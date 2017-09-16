China opposes foreign funding in Northeast India

China has said that it opposes any foreign funding, including from Japan in the disputed areas in Northeast. It also said that it was against any third party's involvement in Sino-Indian border disputes. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was reacting to Japan's plans to step up investment in the Northeastern states, as discussed during Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's visit to India.

"You also mentioned Act East policy. You must be clear that the boundary of India and China border area has not been totally delimited. We have disputes on the eastern section of the boundary," she said. China claims the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh as southern Tibet. "We are now trying to seek a solution through negotiations that is acceptable to both sides. Under such circumstances, various parties should respect such aspects and any third party should not be involved in our efforts to resolve the disputes," she added.

Hua said there was no mention of China anywhere in the India-Japan joint statement, nor had she seen any "innuendoes" in Beijing's reference, "as stated by the media". About the references to the Indo-Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, in the India-Japan joint statement, and calls for the countries involved to resolve the disputes peacefully, she said the statement demanded that disputes be resolved through dialogue.

OneIndia News