China, Nepal to conduct first ever joint military drill

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries including India and the United States, this is the first time Nepali military would be holding such an exercise with China

Kathmandu, Dec 29 Nepal and China will hold their first ever joint military exercise early next year. Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun said China and Nepal had been in "initial communication" on the military exercise, and that the details would be released in due course of time.

Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushil Koirala and Chief of Army Staff of Nepal visit Engineer Task Force location at Barpak.

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries including India and the United States, this is the first time Nepali military would be holding such an exercise with China.

According to reports, the military drill will be held in February next year and will focus on training Nepali soldiers in dealing with hostage scenarios involving international terror groups, My Republica reported. The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic since the deterioration of relations between Nepal and India due to the border blockade last year, the daily said.

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 0:35 [IST]
