China kindergarten blast was bomb, suspect killed

Chinese authorities on Friday while investigating an explosion at a kindergarten in China found that the blast which killed eight people and injured 65 people was due to a bomb.

Police said that they have identified at least one suspect after an explosion at a kindergarten who was also killed.

The blast left victims bleeding and weeping. earlier reports suggested that the blast may have been caused by a food stall's gas cylinder.

Two people were killed in the explosion and six died while being treated for injuries at the scene. A further 65 were injured, including eight seriously, according to authorities.

OneIndia News